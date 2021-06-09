France reopens to European tourists as lockdowns further eased

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s much-awaited third stage of deconfinement took effect Wednesday with the reopening of borders to foreign tourists, indoor restaurant dining and sports centers to the public.

“Here we are,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet. “We had missed this life so much. For this recovery to be sustainable, let us continue to respect protocols and barrier gestures.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who visited a coffee shop and had lunch at a popular brasserie in Paris, hailed the “great victory” and “joy of living” with the latest round of restrictions eliminated.

“It is a symbol of the country which is coming back to life.… the health situation is improving, but that does not mean that we should not remain vigilant,” he told reporters after lunch, according to a BFM TV report.

Last month, terraces at restaurants and cafes were opened, however, indoor dining, which has been off the table since October, was closed until Wednesday.

Similarly, swimming pools and indoor sports centers which were shut last year are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. A 9 p.m. (1900GMT) curfew is relaxed until 11 p.m. (2100GMT) until the end of the month.

Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran insisted that wearing masks outdoors will be mandatory at least until June 30 when the last stage of deconfinement with no curfew or restrictions will take effect.

The overall health situation has also seen significant improvements with a decline in new cases, admissions in intensive care units and deaths.

Secretary of State in Charge of Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne posted a video on Twitter welcoming foreign tourists. “We have missed you Europeans, you are the beating heart of tourism. If you are vaccinated from European countries you don’t need any formalities to enter France,” he said.

