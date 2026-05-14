France reports no symptoms in 26 hantavirus contacts

+ ↺ − 16 px

French health authorities said on Thursday that all 26 identified contacts linked to a case of Hantavirus associated with the vessel MV Hondius are currently showing no symptoms, while four children among them have tested negative for the infection, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Officials stated: “All 26 contacts are in isolation but without symptoms,” confirming that none of the monitored individuals has developed any signs of illness so far.

According to government information, the group of 26 contacts includes 22 individuals who had been in contact with the deceased patient during commercial flights, as well as four French passengers who were repatriated after travelling on the MV Hondius.

Authorities further reported that a fifth passenger connected to the same ship has tested positive for the virus and is currently receiving intensive care in a serious medical condition.

The four ship passengers who tested negative are being kept under strict hospital isolation at Bichat Hospital in Paris as a precautionary measure.

The remaining contacts are also continuing under medical monitoring, according to the health authorities.

Hantavirus is described as a rare disease that is usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, although certain strains can also be spread between humans.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the disease can have a fatality rate of 40–50%, and it is particularly dangerous for elderly individuals or people with underlying health conditions.

News.Az