Putin visit to China will take place very soon

Putin visit to China will take place very soon

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Russian President Vladimir Putin ​will visit China ‌very soon and preparations for the trip ​are already complete, ​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said on ​Thursday.

Putin and Chinese President ​Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times ​over the ​years, most recently in Beijing ‌last ⁠September , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The two men signed a "no limits" strategic partnership in ​February ​2022, ⁠less than three weeks before ​Russia went to ​war ⁠in Ukraine.

News.Az