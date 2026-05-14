Yandex metrika counter

Putin visit to China will take place very soon

  • World
  • Share
Putin visit to China will take place very soon
Source: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin ​will visit China ‌very soon and preparations for the trip ​are already complete, ​Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said on ​Thursday.

Putin and Chinese President ​Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times ​over the ​years, most recently in Beijing ‌last ⁠September , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The two men signed a "no limits" strategic partnership in ​February ​2022, ⁠less than three weeks before ​Russia went to ​war ⁠in Ukraine.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      