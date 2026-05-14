Vessel seized off UAE's Fujairah heads towards Iranian waters

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A vessel seized by unauthorized personnel near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, is now heading toward Iranian territorial waters, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on Thursday.

The vessel was approximately 38 nautical miles (about 70 km) northeast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, when it was taken, the report said News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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It added that the suspicious activity was reported by a company security officer.

Fujairah is a major international hub for oil tankers to load and discharge cargo. Located on the Gulf of Oman, the port lies close to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for global oil shipments.

News.Az