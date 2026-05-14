Scientists uncover hidden turbulence in the space between stars
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The vast space between stars may appear completely empty when viewed from Earth, but astronomers say it is actually filled with turbulent clouds of gas and charged particles that can distort light travelling across the universe.
This region, known as the interstellar medium, contains ionised gas and electrons spread throughout space between stars. Scientists explain that radio waves from distant objects, including faraway galaxies and quasars, are affected as they pass through this material, News.Az reports, citing Sky at Night Magazine.
According to researchers, the effect is similar to the way heat rising from a hot surface on Earth can blur or distort objects seen in the distance. As radio light moves through the turbulent interstellar medium, it bends and changes, creating disruptions that astronomers have observed for years.
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Although scientists long suspected the existence of this turbulence, the precise structure and behaviour of the material remained difficult to understand. New observations have now helped researchers study the phenomenon in greater detail, offering a clearer picture of how matter between stars affects light across space.
The findings provide new insight into the hidden structure of the universe and the complex environment that exists far beyond the visible stars in the night sky.
By Leyla Şirinova