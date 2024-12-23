France reveals new government as budget conflict approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

France unveiled a new government on Monday, consisting of former ministers and senior civil servants. Prime Minister François Bayrou hopes this team can manage the passage of the 2025 budget and prevent a collapse that could worsen the country's crisis, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Eric Lombard, 66, the head of Caisse des Depots, the investment arm of the French government, became finance minister, working with Amelie de Montchalin as budget minister.Conservative Bruno Retailleau remained interior minister. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu also remained in post.Elisabeth Borne, who stepped down as prime minister in January, became education minister, while former interior minister Gerard Darmanin will lead the Justice Ministry.Bayrou has struggled for almost 10 days to put together a government as he looks to stave off potential no-confidence votes from the far right and left.He will need to begin work immediately on passing a 2025 budget bill after parliamentary pushback over the proposed legislation led to the toppling of his predecessor, former Prime Minister Michel Barnier.The names were read out by President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler.

News.Az