Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E3, launched a 30-day process at the end of August to reimpose UN sanctions. They set conditions for Tehran to meet during September to convince them to delay the "snapback mechanism," News.Az reports citing foreign media.
France's Macron announces reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran
European powers are likely to reimpose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month, after their latest round of talks with Tehran, aimed at preventing such measures, were deemed not serious, according to France's President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
The offer by the E3 to put off the snapback for up to six months to enable serious negotiations is conditional on Iran restoring access for UN nuclear inspectors - who would also seek to account for Iran's large stock of enriched uranium - and engaging in talks with the US.
When asked in an interview on Israel's Channel 12 whether the snapback was a done deal, Macron said:
"Yes. I think so because the latest news from the Iranians is not serious."
E3 foreign ministers, the European Union foreign policy chief, and their Iranian counterpart held a phone call on Wednesday, in which diplomats on both sides said there had been no substantial progress, though the door was still open to try and reach a deal before the deadline expired.