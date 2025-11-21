France to cut diplomatic staff in Mali over jihadist fuel blockade

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is reducing the number of its diplomatic staff in Mali due to the worsening security situation in the West African country, which has been affected by a jihadist-imposed fuel blockade, a foreign ministry source confirmed on Friday.

"France continues to monitor the security situation in Mali closely," the ministry official said, asking not to be named, News.Az reports citing France24.

"In light of the situation, and following the example of several of its partners, it has decided to adapt its diplomatic and consular arrangements," the official added, referring to the United States and UK which have already evacuated non-essential diplomatic personnel.

Mali, like its Sahel neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger, is led by a junta which seized power in a coup and has turned away from former colonial power France.

The juntas in all three countries have instead moved closer to Russia, which has sent in mercenaries to help them fight a jihadist insurgency.

In early November, France advised French nationals to temporarily leave Mali "as soon as possible", as a jihadist blockade upended daily life in the capital Bamako and other regions.

French officials and security experts said Russia's military presence in Mali did little to improve the security situation and help the ruling junta to contain the advance of the jihadists.

A spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said in early November that "the contested presence of Russia or similar forces in Mali does nothing to ensure the safety of Malians".

Africa Corps, which is run by the Russian defence ministry, has sought to step up its presence in Mali and fill the gap left by the mercenary group Wagner, which announced its departure from the country in June.

The Russian army is operating in six African countries, including Mali, Russian state TV reported recently, in a rare high-profile acknowledgement of the extent of Moscow's official military presence on the continent.

The TV report claimed that Russian forces equipped with bombers had been successfully fighting off attacks on convoys of trucks carrying fuel to Bamako.

In a propaganda video released on Tuesday, the jihadist group JNIM announced its intention to intensify its blockade and said it would now consider truck drivers as combatants.

News.Az