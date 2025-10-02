France to deploy 2,400 troops to NATO “Dacian Fall” exercises in response to Russia-Belarus drills

The "Dacian Fall" exercises will be held in Romania and Bulgaria from October 20 to November 13, with the participation of 5,000 soldiers from 10 countries, General Pierre Schill, Commander of the French Land Forces, told the publication "Valeurs actuelles", News.az reports citing CNN.

According to the general, France will participate in these exercises with a full armored brigade of 2,400 people.

He said that Paris will respond to the "Zapad-2025" exercises held by Russia and Belarus in September by participating in the "Dacian Fall" NATO exercises with a large military formation.

"We must be ready to join the battle at any time, if necessary, even starting tonight," the general added.