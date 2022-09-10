France welcomes Azerbaijan's handover of 5 Armenian soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

France welcomed Azerbaijan's handover of 5 Armenian soldiers to the other side, News.az reports citing the statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"France welcomes the release of Armenians detained by Azerbaijan following the meeting between the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held in Brussels on August 31, 2022," the statement reads.

The statement also noted that France would continue to support the resolution of all humanitarian issues between the two countries and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.





News.Az