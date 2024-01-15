France’s controversial immigration law sparks massive protest in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the French capital Paris on Sunday to protest against the government's contentious immigration law, which was recently passed with the support of far-right lawmakers in parliament, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Responding to a call from more than 400 associations, unions and political parties, they braved the cold weather to express their opposition to the law.

Gathering at Republic Square, they marched towards Clichy Square, expressing their disapproval of the government's decision to push through the law with the backing of the far-right National Rally (RN) party.

Critics of the law argue that it will lead to discrimination against foreigners in the country and are demanding the abandonment of what they consider to be a "racist" policy.

Carrying placards with slogans such as "We Don't Want a Society Built on Racism, Colonialism, Fascism" and "We Work Here. We Live Here. We Stay Here," activists chanted slogans like "Solidarity with the Paperless,” referring to those without residency permits.

The protest, which drew participants beyond immigrants, also saw the presence of several politicians such as lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed party including Mathilde Panot, Carlos Martens Bilongo, Hadrien Clouet and Daniele Obono.

Speaking to Anadolu, Clouet criticized the right-wing government for aligning itself with the far right and passing the immigration law.

He expressed concern, saying the government “is implementing the program of (far-right politicians) Jean-Marie Le Pen and Marine Le Pen. This is extremely shameful.”

He said the political program of these two figures is anti-republic, xenophobic and racist.

He also said that if the immigration law comes into effect, citizens and foreigners will not have the same social rights and foreigners will be subjected to extraordinary practices.

The immigration law, approved in parliament on Dec. 19 last year, ties rental assistance and family benefits provided to foreigners residing in the country to specific employment conditions.

According to the law, employed foreigners can benefit from rental support three months after arriving in France, while non-employed individuals can obtain rental support after five years.

News.Az