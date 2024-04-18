France's gross breach of other nations' rights is unacceptable - Azerbaijani official

Gross violation of other nations' rights by France is unacceptable, Azerbaijani Parliament's Chair Sahiba Gafarova said at a meeting with a delegation headed by the Chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia Naisseline Omayra, News.az reports.

She made the remark, commenting on the results of a referendum held in New Caledonia without the participation of more than half the population.

Gafarova reminded that the head of the Azerbaijani state called neo-colonialism a shameful legacy of the past.

According to her, one of the countries continuing this legacy is France.

The parliament's head emphasized that instead of apologizing for illegal activities in the past in its colonies, for the crimes committed, France continues its colonial policy in a new form and with new methods, does not respect the aspirations of the peoples in its overseas territories for freedom, and tries by all means to suppress their rights.

The policy of neocolonialism is based on racism and xenophobia, she added.

The New Caledonian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

