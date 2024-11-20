France’s Le Pen threatens to bring down French government over cost-of-living issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen issued a stern warning on Wednesday, threatening to destabilize Prime Minister Michel Barnier's fragile coalition government unless her National Rally (RN) party's concerns over the cost of living are addressed in the 2025 budget.

Le Pen's warning shot comes as she faces a major potential setback, with prosecutors seeking an obligatory five-year ban from public office for her alleged role in embezzling EU funds, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. She denies the allegations. If judges convict Le Pen and uphold the sought sentence, she would be barred from running in the 2027 presidential election which many believe she could win.Some analysts have suggested Le Pen's legal woes could accelerate her plans to bring down the government."We will not accept that the purchasing power of the French be once again hit. This is a red line and if this red line is crossed, we will vote no-confidence," Le Pen told RTL radio.Faced with a starkly divided parliament, Barnier has suggested using a tough measure - invoking article 49.3 of the constitution - to ram the budget bill through the legislature without a vote. That would inevitably trigger a no-confidence vote that the RN and the left could use to bring down the government.Le Pen also said on Wednesday the RN opposed increasing the tax burden on households, entrepreneurs or pensioners and that so far these demands were not reflected in the upcoming budget.Le Pen has made cost-of-living concerns a central plank of her electoral offer, which has traditionally focused on anti-immigrant and security issues. Inflation fears also helped propel U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to victory over Kamala Harris in this month's U.S. election.When asked about Le Pen's threat, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told CNews television: "Those who would topple the government will deprive the country of a budget and create disorder and chaos."Le Pen also said on Wednesday the RN would vote for far-left LFI party's proposal to drop President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform. Left-wing lawmakers in the lower house have said they would trigger a vote of no-confidence against the government.

News.Az