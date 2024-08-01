News.az
Michel Barnier
Tag:
Michel Barnier
Paris Showdown: Culture Minister Rachida Dati clashes with Michel Barnier over key parliament seat
29 Jul 2025-16:46
Macron set to address nation after no-confidence vote leads to PM's resignation
05 Dec 2024-20:16
French government collapses: What’s next for the country?
05 Dec 2024-16:15
Macron's government in crisis as no-confidence vote forces search for new premier
05 Dec 2024-14:11
French government collapses after PM Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote
05 Dec 2024-08:51
France braces for political turmoil as no-confidence vote looms
03 Dec 2024-15:46
France’s Le Pen threatens to bring down French government over cost-of-living issues
20 Nov 2024-17:34
Macron's approval rating hits record low as public dissatisfaction grows
24 Sep 2024-17:38
France’s budgetary situation ‘very serious,’ PM Barnier warns
18 Sep 2024-17:11
VIDEO: Michel Barnier’s immigration policy: A risk for vulnerable communities
13 Sep 2024-10:51
