France's possible military support to Armenia undermines peace agreement efforts - Canadian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The pursuit of sanctions right now would risk disrupting the ongoing efforts at peace," said Andrew Turner, Canada's recently appointed ambassador to Armenia, in response to questions from NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson, News.az reports citing CBC.

Speaking by teleconference from Yerevan, Armenia's capital, Turner also said there's a risk that punitive actions could undermine efforts to arrive at a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan: "While we have not seen anyone take the route of sanctions, we have seen announcements from France, for example, about the possibility of military support, and that has caused Azerbaijan to withdraw from planned international meetings and discussions that could have helped advance the peace process."

News.Az