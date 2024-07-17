France’s suppression of New Caledonia people’s rights ‘unacceptable’, says local politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s suppression of the rights of the New Caledonia people is unacceptable, said Isabelle Kaloi, a member of a New Caledonian party.

She made the remarks at the first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.Kaloi stressed that the New Caledonia people were subjected to repression.“I would like to say that we were subjected to repression. The reason for all this is, unfortunately, the abolition of our electoral rights. This was done by the French state, suppression of our rights is inadmissible and unacceptable. We have prepared proposals, and the majority welcomed this proposal. But the French government did not want to listen to us. In general, the decision to impose restriction on the right to vote means going against voters, our culture and self-determination," she added.The New Caledonia Party member also expressed her gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group for the organization of the congress.Organized by the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe with the support of the Baku Initiative Group, the Congress brings together leaders from more than 15 political parties and independence movements from Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, the Caribbean, and the Antilles islands, all of which are experiencing French colonialism.The idea of holding the congress originated from the political parties and movements fighting for the independence of the French overseas territories.The two-day Congress offers participating parties an opportunity to explore ways to coordinate efforts in overcoming French colonialism by creating a unified platform for closer association in the struggle for independence. Representatives from the colonies discuss most effective experiences and strategies in the fight for self-determination.

News.Az