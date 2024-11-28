Frank Lampard appointed Coventry City head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has been named head coach of Championship club Coventry City on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Lampard, 46, takes over with the club 17th in the Championship table, two points above the relegation places, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport. He replaces the long-serving Mark Robins, who was sacked after seven years in charge earlier this month, and becomes the first new appointment made by Sky Blues owner Doug King since he completed his takeover in January 2023.The Coventry job will be Lampard's fifth in management, following spells at Derby County, Everton and two stints with Chelsea.He has worked largely in the media since his last role, as interim manager at Stamford Bridge, ended in May 2023.Lampard's first match in charge of the Sky Blues will be at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.“I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach," said Coventry owner King."Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful.“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a club are striving to reach.”Lampard is the son of former West Ham United legend, and twice-capped England left-back, Frank senior. He is also nephew of another Hammers great, and former boss, Harry Redknapp.After making his Football League debut in October 1995 on loan at Swansea City, Lampard played his first senior game for West Ham as a 17-year-old - against Coventry - in January 1996.His career took off spectacularly when he left east London for Chelsea for £11m in July 2001.Lampard made 649 of his 904 career appearances for Chelsea, winning 11 major trophies in 13 years at Stamford Bridge and scoring 211 goals - the most in the club's history.

