Frank-Walter Steinmeier: Germany will be reliable partner of Azerbaijan

"I can assure that Germany will continue to be a reliable partner in your country’s modernization efforts and strengthening of democracy and rule of law," reflected in the letter of congratulation of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that prospering and modernizing society needs peaceful and stable environment: "For this reason, I am strongly confident that Azerbaijan and the whole region will benefit from resolution of regional conflicts. We want to contribute to this as a European Union member".

News.Az