French citizens rally in Paris demanding Macron’s resignation

Several hundred protesters gathered in Paris on Saturday, organized by The Patriots party, to call for the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstration comes amid difficulties in forming a new government following the snap elections in July, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The call comes amid a tense standoff between Macron and LFI, along with its Green, Socialist, and Communist allies. The conflict centers around Macron's refusal to appoint their candidate, Lucie Castets, as prime minister following July’s inconclusive parliamentary election. Despite their New Ecological and Social Popular Union (NFP) alliance winning the most seats, no party secured a majority in a fragmented parliament divided between the left, Macron's centrist supporters, and the right-wing National Rally (RN).Crowds have gathered in Denfert-Rochereau square in Paris, loudly chanting slogans such as: "Macron to resign!", "Macron, get out!", "Macron, you're done: the French have taken to the streets!"Several protesters also voiced their support for free speech in France, following the recent arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, in the country.

