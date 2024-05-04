French economy minister crashes into a cyclist after running a red light

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire crashed into a cyclist with his personal vehicle, News.az reports citing AFP.

The minister collided with a cyclist who had crossed the red light,” explained the Source in the minister’s entourage.

The cyclist, hit in the eyebrow arch and suffering from possible head trauma, was evacuated by firefighters to a hospital, said the police Source, according to which the accident took place on rue Bonaparte. For his part, Bruno Le Maire was not injured in the accident, his entourage said.

“Like any citizen in such a case, he answered the police’s questions and took an alcohol test on site. He also passed a drug test. And both tests were negative,” this Source told AFP.

News.Az