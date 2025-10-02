French FM: Hamas "lost" Gaza war, must surrender under Trump plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s top diplomat stated that Hamas has lost its fight in Gaza and must accept "surrender" under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“Hamas bears a very heavy responsibility for the catastrophe experienced by the Palestinians. It has lost. It must accept its own surrender,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot tells AFP in Saudi Arabia, pointing to a recent UN resolution calling for Hamas to be excluded from the leadership of a future Palestinian state.

