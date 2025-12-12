French Interior Ministry hit by cyber attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Interior Ministry experienced a cyber attack this week, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Dec. 12, with an investigation now underway.

Nunez told RTL radio that while an attacker accessed some files, there is no evidence of serious compromise. He added that protective measures have been strengthened, including tighter access controls for ministry staff, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The origin of the attack has not yet been identified, and authorities continue to investigate the incident.

