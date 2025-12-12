Drone strike damages apartment in Tver, 7 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone explosion damaged the lower floors of a residential building in the Russian city of Tver on Dec. 12, injuring at least seven people, regional authorities said.

Residents reported multiple loud blasts, with eyewitness videos showing smoke rising from the site. Nearby buildings and parked cars were also damaged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Acting Governor Vitaly Korolev said all injured residents were taken to hospitals and that emergency services, medics, and rescue teams were working at the scene. Evacuations are underway, and temporary shelters are being arranged for displaced families.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident, and the claims could not be independently verified.

The reported strike comes as Russia continues heavy aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, while Ukraine has increased drone operations targeting Russian territory.

News.Az