French lawmaker seeks criminal probe into TikTok over risks to minors

The head of a French parliamentary committee examining TikTok’s impact on minors has asked prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the platform, accusing it of “endangering the lives” of young users.

Socialist lawmaker Arthur Delaporte said the committee’s findings showed TikTok had “deliberately endangered the health and lives of its users.” He told broadcaster franceinfo that the case could involve “criminal offences, active complicity, and even perjury” after TikTok executives denied knowledge of harmful effects during hearings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The request has been sent to the Paris public prosecutor, who will now decide whether to pursue the case. TikTok has not yet commented but has previously said it takes children’s mental health issues seriously.

The committee was launched in March after a 2024 lawsuit filed by seven families who accused TikTok of exposing their children to content encouraging suicide. In its report, the panel recommended banning social media for children under 15 and introducing a nighttime curfew — from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. — for those aged 15 to 18.

The debate comes amid growing European pressure on platforms over child safety. French President Emmanuel Macron has already pledged to push for EU-wide regulation to ban social media use for under-15s.

