French parliament passes assisted dying bill in landmark first vote

In the French lower house — the National Assembly — 305 MPs voted to pass a bill granting “a right to assistance in dying for adult patients afflicted with a serious illness who have requested it,” while 199 voted against. | Teresa Suarez/EFE via EPA

On Tuesday, France made significant progress toward legalizing assisted dying as a majority of parliament members voted in favor of groundbreaking legislation.

In the French lower house — the National Assembly — 305 MPs voted to pass a bill granting “a right to assistance in dying for adult patients afflicted with a serious illness who have requested it,” while 199 voted against, News.Az reports citing Politico.

France joins a growing list of Western European countries that are moving toward enabling people to end their lives under strict conditions. Those who oppose assisted dying warn such laws can endanger vulnerable people, especially young people and those with mental health conditions.

Meanwhile, their suffering — whether physical or psychological — must be considered “unbearable” or “resistant to treatment.” Patients must be capable of giving informed consent, and must self-administer the lethal medication, unless unable to do so.

The final call is to be made by each patient's doctor. The legislation requires that doctors consult with at least one other medical professional who specializes in the patient's pathology, as well as with a health care worker who was involved in the person's care.

Assisted dying is already legal in various forms in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. In the U.K., British MPs voted in favor of legalization in November, and the legislation is currently nearing its final phase.

The French bill will now be debated in the Senate, which is controlled by a conservative majority that could seek to amend or remove several provisions.

If the parliamentary process fails to produce an agreement between the two chambers, President Emmanuel Macron — who promised the legislation during his 2022 campaign — has suggested the issue could be put to the public via a referendum, although constitutional experts have questioned the legality of such a move.

French lawmakers also unanimously green-lit a separate bill to improve palliative care in France.


