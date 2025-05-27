French parliament passes assisted dying bill in landmark first vote

In the French lower house — the National Assembly — 305 MPs voted to pass a bill granting “a right to assistance in dying for adult patients afflicted with a serious illness who have requested it,” while 199 voted against, News.Az reports citing Politico.
France joins a growing list of Western European countries that are moving toward enabling people to end their lives under strict conditions. Those who oppose assisted dying warn such laws can endanger vulnerable people, especially young people and those with mental health conditions.