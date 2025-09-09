French PM Bayrou arrives at Elysee to submit resignation to Macron

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after parliament ousted the government in a confidence vote.

Macron is on Tuesday expected to accept the resignation of PM Bayrou after the latter lost a confidence vote he had himself called over his austerity budget, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Following the defeat in parliament Monday, Macron said he would name a new prime minister “in the next few days”.