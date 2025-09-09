French PM Bayrou arrives at Elysee to submit resignation to Macron
- 09 Sep 2025 16:50
- 09 Sep 2025 16:51
Photo: AP
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after parliament ousted the government in a confidence vote.
Macron is on Tuesday expected to accept the resignation of PM Bayrou after the latter lost a confidence vote he had himself called over his austerity budget, News.Az reports, citing France 24.
Following the defeat in parliament Monday, Macron said he would name a new prime minister “in the next few days”.