Yandex metrika counter

French PM Bayrou arrives at Elysee to submit resignation to Macron

  • World
  • Share
French PM Bayrou arrives at Elysee to submit resignation to Macron
Photo: AP

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after parliament ousted the government in a confidence vote.

Macron is on Tuesday expected to accept the resignation of PM Bayrou after the latter lost a confidence vote he had himself called over his austerity budget, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Following the defeat in parliament Monday, Macron said he would name a new prime minister “in the next few days”.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      