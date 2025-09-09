France’s Macron searches for new Prime Minister after government collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for his fifth prime minister in under two years after opposition parties forced centre-right Prime Minister Francois Bayrou from office over unpopular budget-tightening plans. Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote 364-194 and is set to formally resign on Tuesday.

Whoever succeeds him will face the daunting task of uniting a fragmented parliament and securing approval for next year’s budget. Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is among the potential candidates, though Macron could also choose a centre-left figure or a technocrat. Macron, 47, has no formal deadline for the appointment, but his office says a decision will come in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Socialist Party has demanded a chance to govern, while the far-right National Rally continues to call for snap elections, which Macron has rejected. Markets remained largely stable following Bayrou’s ousting, with investors now eyeing Fitch’s review of France’s sovereign rating on Friday.

Meanwhile, anti-government protests under the banner “Let’s Block Everything” are scheduled for Wednesday, fueled by social media mobilization. Labour unions have also planned strikes and demonstrations for September 18.

