French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections, Reuters reports. 

“Nothing must be ruled out,” Castex told franceinfo radio after being asked about potential local lockdowns.

Castex said France was facing a “strong” second wave of new infections.

President Emmanuel Macron will speak about the epidemic in television interviews on Wednesday evening, franceinfo radio and BFM TV said.


