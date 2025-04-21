French prisons hit by fresh wave of attacks

A prison watchtower is seen at the Aix-Luynes Penitentiary Centre in Aix-en-Provence, France, on 15 April 2025. Photo: REUTERS - Manon Cruz

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fresh series of attacks struck French prisons overnight, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, warning that the assaults were intended to undermine state authority.

Prison personnel and detention centers were once again targeted, he confirmed on X, saying no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“These acts constitute intimidation against the Republic at a time when we are restoring authority and order to our prisons,” he wrote. “This is a difficult but essential moment for the state and its agents.”

The minister expressed confidence in the ability of law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators and “put an end to this unrest as soon as possible.”

Last week, multiple prison facilities across France were targeted in around a dozen attacks.

The assaults included arson attacks and gunfire with automatic weapons, prompting the launch of a nationwide investigation.

Darmanin previously described the incidents as “acts of terror,” vowing that authorities would not back down in the face of such intimidation.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he believes “narco scum” is behind the attacks, though he said he could not rule out the far-left or foreign powers.

Darmanin and Retailleau are currently seeking to pass legislation to bolster drug investigations and plan to open top-security jails for high-level drug offenders to prevent them from operating criminal networks from behind bars.

News.Az