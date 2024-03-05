French referees to control FC Qarabag vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen match in UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg

French referee Benoît Bastien will be in charge of a match between FC Qarabag and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Bastien will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Hicham Zakrani and Aurélien Berthomieu. Jérémie Pignard will be the fourth official of the game, with Eric Wattellier as the video assistant referee (VAR) and Ichko Lozev as assistant VAR referee.

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 21:45 Baku time on March 7.

