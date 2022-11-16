French Senate’s anti-Azerbaijani resolution constitutes ‘violation of international law’ – Russian political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 15 is biased and unfair, Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia and political scientist, told News.Az.

Markov stressed that the resolution constitutes a violation of international law as it cast a shadow upon Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“After such a move, France is withdrawing itself from the list of countries that can be a mediator in the normalization process in the South Caucasus. This resolution undermines the role of France as an unbiased and neutral mediator,” he said.

“This resolution once again proved the straight-forward policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who has repeatedly stated the impossibility of reviving the Minsk Group,” Markov added.

The Russian political scientist also said there are several reasons behind the adoption of such a resolution.

“First of all, this resolution was passed under the influence of the largest Armenian lobby in France. The other reason is Turkophobia and Islamophobia prevailing in many European countries, especially in France,” Markov explained.

