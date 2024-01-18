French Senate’s anti-Azerbaijani resolution directed against peace, stability in S. Caucasus - Nathalie Goulet

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French Senate’s latest anti-Azerbaijani resolution has nothing to do with reality, French Senator Nathalie Goulet told News.Az.

She emphasized that the French Senate’s document is directed against peace and stability, against a better future for the South Caucasus.

“The authors of this document have completely forgotten about Armenia's occupation policy,” the senator said.

Goulet stressed that the Armenian diaspora in France is playing a toxic and very dangerous game.

“This is a useless activity and is directed against peace,” she added.

Nathalie Goulet is the only one of the 337 senators to vote against the anti-Azerbaijani document.

News.Az