FT: European leaders to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict settlement in Paris on September 4

Leaders of leading European countries, NATO and the European Commission will meet in Paris on September 4 to discuss a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, News.Az reports citing the Financial Times (FT) newspaper.

According to her information, at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, a meeting will be held in Paris next week between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They will continue discussing Ukraine's security guarantees.

News.Az