FTSE 100 dips to one-year low amid growing recession fears

Britain's stock market has fallen sharply at the start of trading, adding to last week’s significant losses.

Stocks are sliding sharply again, adding to last week’s heavy losses, as investors grow more fearful that Donald Trump’s trade policies will lead to recession, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In London, the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip stocks has plunged by 488 points, or 6%, taking the index down to 7566 points, its lowest level since February 2024.

That’s an even more severe plunge than the near-5% wipeout on Friday after China retaliated against the US with its own new tariffs.

Every share on the FTSE 100 is in the red, with UK manufacturing firm Rolls-Royce tumbling by 13%.

Miners, banks, and investment firms are also in the top fallers.

There is widespread disappointment this morning that there was no progress on US trade tariffs over the weekend, with Trump described his new tariffs as necessary ‘medicine’.

