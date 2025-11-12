FTSE 100’s record run puts 10,000 benchmark in sight for first time

The FTSE 100 surged to a new record high at the start of trading on Wednesday, bringing Britain’s benchmark index closer than ever to the symbolic 10,000-point mark.

In early trading, the index added 28 points, or nearly 0.3%, to reach 9,928 points, extending gains from its record close the previous night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Energy company SSE led the risers, jumping 11% after unveiling a £33 billion, five-year investment plan promising strong growth and returns. Tabletop gaming company Games Workshop rose 4%, while luxury goods maker Burberry added 2.7%.

This morning’s rally marks another milestone for the FTSE 100, edging it toward the historic 10,000-point level, which would cap a strong year for the London stock market.

