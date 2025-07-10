Full team-by-team breakdown of 2025 MLB All-Star rosters

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of all the 2025 All-Stars, in descending order of total representatives.

Dodgers (5): Freddie Freeman (starter), 1B; Clayton Kershaw *, LHP; Shohei Ohtani (starter), DH: Will Smith (starter), C; Yoshinobu Yamamoto #, RHP

This is the sixth straight year in which the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars. Kershaw, just a few days removed from joining the 3,000-strikeout club, makes the team as a “Legend Pick” in recognition of his illustrious career. He is now an 11-time All-Star while Freeman’s nine selections lead all position players in this year’s game.

TIGERS (5): Javier Báez (starter), OF; Riley Greene (starter), OF; Gleyber Torres (starter), 2B; Tarik Skubal^, LHP; Zach McKinstry+, INF

Skubal seems well on his way to a second straight Cy Young Award and Báez returns to the All-Star team for the first time since 2019, when he made it with the Cubs. He was also an NL All-Star and the MVP runner-up in 2018. Torres made the AL All-Star team in his first two seasons with the Yankees and also returns for the first time since 2019. Greene has been a sparkplug for the AL Central leaders, and McKinstry, a versatile infielder, was named an All-Star for the first time due to an injury to Houston's Jeremy Peña.

MARINERS (4): Andrés Muñoz^, RHP; Cal Raleigh (starter), C; Julio Rodríguez^, OF; Bryan Woo*, RHP

This marks the first year the Mariners have had four All-Stars since 2018, when Mitch Haniger, Edwin Díaz, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura all made it. Raleigh is the first Mariners catcher elected as a starter and the second Mariners catcher overall to make the team, joining his manager, Dan Wilson. Raleigh appears to be the biggest threat to Aaron Judge winning his second straight MVP and third overall, as he leads the AL with 35 homers and 74 RBIs. Muñoz has been one of the game’s most effective closers, with 20 saves and a 1.05 ERA. Woo has been Seattle’s workhorse, with 107 1/3 innings and a 2.77 ERA. Rodríguez is one of the game’s top defensive center fielders, and he’s on track toward a 20/20 season, with 11 homers and 15 steals.

PADRES (4): Jason Adam^, RHP; Manny Machado, 3B (starter); Robert Suarez+, RHP; Fernando Tatis Jr.^, OF

As the NL starter at third base, Machado was already named to his seventh All-Star Game, but he’ll now have three San Diego teammates joining him. The Padres' stout bullpen is well represented with Adam (1.65 ERA in 43 2/3 innings) and Suarez (3.82 ERA and 25 saves). Tatis (15 homers, 18 steals, .789 OPS) will be part of the NL outfield mix. Along with Machado (.292 BA, 14 HR, .834 OPS), San Diego will certainly have its presence felt at the Midsummer Classic.

ASTROS (4): Hunter Brown#, RHP; Josh Hader^, LHP; Jeremy Peña#, SS; Isaac Paredes+, 3B

Each of these players is representing the Astros in the All-Star Game for the first time. Brown and Peña are first-time selections, while Hader is chosen for the sixth time and first with Houston. Paredes, who replaced the Guardians' José Ramírez on the AL team, is an All-Star for the second time in his career. Peña was placed on the injured list last week and was replaced on the AL's roster by Zach McKinstry. Still, Peña is enjoying a breakout offensive season, with 11 home runs, 15 stolen bases, 18 doubles and 102 hits through 82 games. The 26-year-old Brown, who won't appear in the game, leads baseball with a 1.72 ERA in 104 innings.

BRAVES (3): Ronald Acuña Jr. (starter), OF; Matt Olson*, 1B; Chris Sale#, LHP

Acuña has been on a tear since making his season debut on May 23. He is slashing .333/.452/.565 with nine homers in 39 games. He will also participate in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta one day before the game. Olson, en route to his third All-Star Game, has 17 homers and 58 RBIs. Among this year’s All-Stars, only Kershaw has more selections than Sale’s nine. However, the left-hander is currently on the injured list with a fractured rib cage.

CUBS (3): Matthew Boyd*, LHP; Pete Crow-Armstrong (starter), OF; Kyle Tucker (starter), OF

The dynamic Crow-Armstrong reached the 20-homer, 20-steal mark faster than any player in Cubs history. Tucker, with 17 homers and 21 steals, should join the 20-20 club for the third time in his career soon. Both will start the All-Star Game for the first time. Boyd is an All-Star for the first time in his 11th season. With a 2.65 ERA over 98 2/3 innings, the veteran left-hander has been a lifesaver for a Cubs rotation that has dealt with plenty of injuries.

D-BACKS (3): Corbin Carroll^, OF; Ketel Marte (starter), 2B; Eugenio Suárez^, 3B

Carroll and Marte have both spent time on the injured list this season, but they have been outstanding when healthy. They have registered an OPS+ of 145 and 174, respectively. Carroll’s nine triples are the most in the Senior Circuit while Marte has bopped 19 home runs in 62 games. That total ranks 10th in the NL. Suárez’s 28 dingers are second-best and trail only Ohtani (30).

GIANTS (3): Robbie Ray*, LHP; Randy Rodríguez^, RHP; Logan Webb^, RHP

With Webb and Ray forming an elite one-two punch in the rotation and Rodríguez emerging as a dominant force in the bullpen, pitching has carried the Giants back into contention this season. This is the second straight All-Star selection for Webb, who is on track to earn Cy Young votes for the fourth straight year. Ray, the 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner, has recaptured his ace form in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, resulting in his first All-Star selection since ’17. Rodríguez, who owns a 0.71 ERA with 53 K’s and eight walks over 38 innings, is a first-timer.

METS (3): Pete Alonso^, 1B; Edwin Díaz^, RHP; Francisco Lindor (starter), SS

Lindor’s first All-Star start comes in his 11th season. After finishing one stolen base shy of his second consecutive 30-30 season last year, he could challenge for that mark this season as he has 17 homers and 14 steals. Alonso, headed to his fifth All-Star Game, has racked up 20 homers and 46 extra-base hits through 90 games. Díaz has been stellar at the back end of New York’s bullpen, registering a 1.80 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities.

RED SOX (3): Alex Bregman#, 3B; Aroldis Chapman^, LHP; Garrett Crochet^, LHP

All three Red Sox selections are in their first year with the club and all three are multi-time All-Stars. Chapman leads the way with eight selections, four with the Reds and three with the Yankees. Bregman was chosen for the third time after two trips to the All-Star Game with the Astros, and Crochet made it last year with the White Sox. Bregman has been on the IL with a quad injury since late May, but his .938 OPS and 11 home runs in 51 games was enough for him to be chosen by his fellow players.

RAYS (3): Jonathan Aranda^, INF; Brandon Lowe^, INF; Junior Caminero+, INF

Aranda is the latest player to blossom with the Rays after an unheralded start to his career. His 11 home runs are more than his total from his first three seasons combined, and he’s batting .315 after entering 2025 as a career .222 hitter. Since he got his first hit on March 29, Aranda’s average has ended a day below .300 just four times, and he’s been over .300 every day since May 26. Lowe is heading to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019. He is one of three Rays with at least 50 RBIs and his 19 home runs trail only Caminero, who is a first-time All-Star in his first full Major League season. The 22-year-old leads all Rays hitters with 21 home runs, 57 RBI, 19 doubles, and a .502 slugging percentage.

YANKEES (3): Jazz Chisholm Jr. *, 3B; Max Fried^, LHP; Aaron Judge (starter), OF

Judge was voted to start by the fans for the seventh time. The reigning AL MVP threatened a .400 batting average for the first 2 1/2 months of the season and, after a mild dropoff, still leads the Majors in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Fried, who made the NL All-Star team with the Braves three years ago, has given the Yankees an ace to replace Gerrit Cole, who is out for the season with an elbow injury. Chisholm, an All-Star for the Marlins in 2022, has 15 homers and could threaten his career high of 24, set last season.

ATHLETICS (2): Jacob Wilson (starter), SS; Brent Rooker^, DH

The A’s last had multiple starters in 2021. Wilson is somewhat of a surprise starter, beating out the likes of Witt and last year’s starter, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, as a rookie. But Wilson’s numbers and uniqueness warrant his selection. He’s a Rookie of the Year favorite with 86 singles among his 109 hits. He’s batting .333 and has walked 19 times with 26 strikeouts in 351 plate appearances. Rooker is an All-Star again after making it in 2023, with a 39-homer 2024 sandwiched between. Rooker leads the A’s with 18 home runs and 39 walks.

BLUE JAYS (2): Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (starter), 1B; Alejandro Kirk^, C

Guerrero was chosen as a starter for the fourth time in his five selections. He becomes the first Blue Jays player to make five straight All-Star teams since José Bautista made six in a row from 2010-15. Guerrero rode a strong second half to a sixth-place finish in AL MVP voting last season and could be set up for another strong finish in '25, as he’s second on the Jays in hits and third in homers and RBIs. Kirk becomes a two-time All-Star following his '22 selection. With a .301 average, he’s on track to become the first-ever Toronto catcher to bat .300.

BREWERS (2): Freddy Peralta#, RHP; Trevor Megill+, RHP

Peralta has been a mainstay in Milwaukee’s rotation for years and is on track to make at least 30 starts for the third season in a row. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he had a 2.81 ERA in 27 starts. Peralta is also looking to reach 200 strikeouts for the third straight year. He was replaced by his teammate Megill on the NL roster.

GUARDIANS (2): Steven Kwan^, OF; Jose Ramírez#, 3B

Ramírez was elected an All-Star for the fifth time in a row, the seventh time overall and the fourth as a starter, but he declined to participate in order to focus on his recovery and preparation for the second half of the season. One of the game’s most consistent performers, he’s finished in the top 10 in AL MVP voting seven times and is well on his way to another strong finish in 2025. Kwan makes his second straight All-Star team, adding another accolade to go along with two Gold Glove awards. Though the Guardians offense has struggled following their 2024 ALCS appearance, Kwan has maintained a strong .294 average and a 30-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

NATIONALS (2): MacKenzie Gore^, LHP; James Wood^, OF

The blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres at the 2022 Trade Deadline is paying major dividends in D.C. three years later. Gore and Wood, two of the players who went to the Nats in that deal, have emerged as core pieces for the club, and now both can add “All-Star” to their résumés as they represent Washington at this year’s Midsummer Classic. After making progress in 2024, Gore has pitched like an ace this year, posting a 3.11 ERA with 131 K’s over 104 1/3 innings. Wood, meanwhile, has looked like a superstar in the making at the age of 22, producing 23 homers, 67 RBIs, 12 steals and a .943 OPS through 89 games in his first full season.

PHILLIES (2): Zack Wheeler^, RHP; Kyle Schwarber^, DH

Mere minutes before All-Star rosters were announced, Wheeler wrapped up his first complete game since 2021 with 12 strikeouts in a win over the Reds. The right-hander has continued his dominance ever since joining the Phillies, owning a 2.17 ERA in 116 innings, the second-highest workload in the NL. Schwarber, meanwhile, is making his first All-Star appearance since his first year with the Phillies in 2022. With 27 homers and a .924 OPS through Sunday, it’s been the lefty slugger’s finest year in Philadelphia pinstripes.

REDS (2): Elly De La Cruz^, SS; Andrew Abbott+, LHP

One of the most exciting players in the game, De La Cruz reaches the Midsummer Classic for a second time. He has filled his stat sheet with 18 home runs, 68 runs, 60 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He leads all qualified shortstops in those first three categories. And De La Cruz has been heating up with the weather, slashing .313/.385/.581 with 10 homers over his past 42 games. Meanwhile, Abbott is anchoring Cincinnati's rotation, posting a 7-1 record with a 2.15 ERA across 15 starts. The left-hander is off to the All-Star Game in just his third Major League season.

ROYALS (2): Kris Bubic*, LHP; Bobby Witt Jr. *, SS

Witt, last year’s AL MVP runner-up, was chosen as a reserve for the second straight season. His offensive numbers aren’t as gaudy as 2024, when he hit 32 home runs and drove in 109 runs with a league-leading .332 average, but he still tops baseball with 30 doubles, and he has stolen 24 bases. Bubic has been Kansas City’s most valuable arm, returning to the rotation after spending last season as a reliever. The first-time All-Star has a 2.36 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 103 innings.

TWINS (2): Byron Buxton^, OF; Joe Ryan+, RHP

Buxton is on pace to play more than 102 games for the first time since 2017, and if he’s operating at full health, it shows. With 19 home runs, he could reach 30 for the first time, and he’s wreaking havoc on the basepaths, with 15 stolen bases without being caught. He last topped 15 steals in 2017, when he played in a career-high 140 games. The 31-year-old Buxton may have slowed down a step, but he’s still been worth positive value in center field according to Baseball-Reference’s defensive WAR. Ryan is a first-time All-Star after being named as a replacement for the Astros' Hunter Brown.

ANGELS (1): Yusei Kikuchi*, LHP

Kikuchi is back on the All-Star team for the first time since 2021, when he made it as a member of the Mariners. He’s continued his rebound following a difficult first half with the Blue Jays in 2024. After being traded to the Astros, Kikuchi struck out 76 batters in 60 innings down the stretch with a 2.70 ERA, and this year he’s been the anchor of an Angels rotation that has used five starters all season. Kikuchi has allowed 15 earned runs over his last 11 starts.

CARDINALS (1): Brendan Donovan^, 2B

Thanks to a productive year at the top of the order, Donovan earned the Cardinals’ lone All-Star bid in 2025. Donovan’s fourth season in MLB has been his best yet, with the lefty batter taking a .296 average, seven homers and a .798 OPS into Sunday’s series finale in Chicago. It’s the third straight year St. Louis has had only one All-Star selection after having five back in 2022.

MARLINS (1): Kyle Stowers*, OF

Stowers is in the midst of a true breakout year, and that production has propelled the slugging outfielder to the All-Star Game. Acquired along with infielder Connor Norby from the Orioles last season, Stowers has paid dividends for Miami in 2025. He’s hitting .280 with 16 homers (five since June 26) and an .866 OPS, numbers good enough to send him to Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic.

ORIOLES (1): Ryan O’Hearn (starter), DH

O’Hearn has been a bright spot during an otherwise difficult Orioles season. The first-time All-Star has an .841 OPS and ranks second on the team with 11 home runs. O’Hearn might not be starting the All-Star Game if not for the trade of Rafael Devers to the Giants last month. At the time of the trade, Devers was leading AL designated hitters in All-Star votes. This is the sixth time in the past eight years the Orioles have had one All-Star representative, but in the other two years, 2023 and 2024, they had a combined nine.

PIRATES (1): Paul Skenes^, RHP

Two years, two All-Star appearances for Pittsburgh’s phenomenal young right-hander. Skenes entered Sunday afternoon’s start in Seattle with an NL-leading 2.03 ERA in 18 starts, striking out 115 in 111 innings. Skenes has built on his standout rookie campaign from 2024, when he posted a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and became the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game. He pitched a scoreless first inning against the top of the AL lineup in his previous ASG appearance.

RANGERS (1): Jacob deGrom^, RHP

deGrom last made the All-Star team for the Mets in 2021, when he had a 1.08 ERA through 15 starts. But he didn’t pitch in the All-Star Game last year and didn’t pitch in any game after July 7 with a forearm strain. After missing large portions of the last four seasons due to injury, deGrom is back with a vengeance, registering among the AL leaders in wins, WHIP, ERA and fewest walks per nine innings, among other categories. In his first All-Star appearance in 2015, deGrom struck out the side on 10 pitches in his only inning.

ROCKIES (1): Hunter Goodman^, C

The 25-year-old backstop gets picked for the All-Star Game after slugging 16 homers through 80 games. He is just the second Rockies catcher to be named an All-Star, following Elias Díaz in 2023. Díaz ended up winning MVP honors in that year’s Midsummer Classic.

WHITE SOX (1): Shane Smith*, RHP

Smith has gone from a Rule 5 Draft pick to a possible franchise cornerstone. The White Sox made Smith the first pick of the Rule 5 Draft in December, and he’s become one of their best starters as a rookie, with a 3.86 ERA in 79 1/3 innings. The White Sox are bringing him along slowly -- Smith has reached six innings pitched in four of 16 starts and never surpassed it. And though he’s been hit hard in his last two starts, Smith carried a 2.85 ERA through his first 14 appearances.