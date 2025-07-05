Funeral held for Diogo Jota and brother in Portugal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool players and officials joined hundreds of mourners in the Portuguese town of Gondomar on Saturday to bid farewell to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who tragically died in a car crash earlier this week.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, defender Andy Robertson, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and manager Arne Slot were among those who traveled from England to attend the funeral. They were joined by former teammates Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Manchester City’s Rúben Dias, as well as Darwin Nunez, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Bernardo Silva, News.Az reports, citing The Giardian.

Arne Slot arrives with Liverpool players and coaching staff. Photograph: Octávio Passos/Getty Images

The funeral follows an emotional public wake held Friday at the Capela da Ressurreição chapel in Gondomar, where thousands waited in line to pay their respects. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro also attended.

Jota’s widow, Rute Cardoso, was embraced by family at the church. The couple had been married just 11 days before the fatal crash.

The brothers died in the early hours of Thursday morning when their car veered off the road in Zamora, northern Spain, and burst into flames. They were en route to Santander to catch a ferry back to England. Jota, recovering from a collapsed lung, had been advised not to fly.

Liverpool and the Portuguese national team are expected to hold further tributes in the coming weeks.

