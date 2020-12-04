Gagik Tsarukyan again summoned by NSS investigators for questioning

The Prosperous Armenia Party leader, Member of Parliament Gagik Tsarukyan has been summoned by investigators at the Armenian National Security Service for questioning on December 5, the opposition leader’s lawyer Emil Khachatryan said.

"You are summoned as a defendant for additional questioning under a criminal case filed at the NSS Department of Investigations," the writ reads.

The opposition parties' rally will be held in Yerevan on December 5.

News.Az