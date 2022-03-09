Gas and electric engines for buses to be mandatory in Azerbaijan from 2025
Azerbaijan postpones requirements to equip buses with compressed natural gas or electric motors for another 3 years, News.az reports.
The requirement to equip buses and taxis used for passenger transportation with compressed natural gas or electric motors in accordance with the environmental standards in force for the relevant vehicles will come into force on January 1, 2025.
Note that earlier this requirement was supposed to come into force on January 1, 2022.