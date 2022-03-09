Yandex metrika counter

Gas and electric engines for buses to be mandatory in Azerbaijan from 2025

  • Economics
  • Share
Gas and electric engines for buses to be mandatory in Azerbaijan from 2025

Azerbaijan postpones requirements to equip buses with compressed natural gas or electric motors for another 3 years, News.az reports.

The requirement to equip buses and taxis used for passenger transportation with compressed natural gas or electric motors in accordance with the environmental standards in force for the relevant vehicles will come into force on January 1, 2025.

Note that earlier this requirement was supposed to come into force on January 1, 2022.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      