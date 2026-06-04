US firm Castlelake seeks MSC partnership for easyJet bid

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U.S. investment firm Castlelake is reportedly eyeing Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)—the world’s largest container shipping line—as a powerhouse partner for a potential takeover bid of British budget airline easyJet.

According to a report by Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Castlelake is looking to form a strategic consortium with the shipping giant. Last week, the investment firm revealed it is in the early stages of considering a buyout offer for easyJet valued above 403.23 pence per share. Bringing MSC on board would crucially help the bid comply with strict European Union airline ownership regulations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A partnership with easyJet would allow Switzerland-based MSC, controlled by billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, to expand its massive logistics and cruise empire into a full-scale leisure travel ecosystem—mimicking the all-in-one model of Germany's TUI by linking flights directly to cruise vacations and easyJet’s growing holiday package business.

Under UK takeover rules, Castlelake has until June 26 to make a firm offer or walk away. While MSC declined to comment on the report, the potential deal could signal a massive shakeup in the European aviation and travel sectors.

News.Az