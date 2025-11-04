Gas cylinder blast shakes Pakistan Supreme Court, 12 injured during hearing - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful gas cylinder explosion shook the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday, injuring at least 12 people and causing panic inside the country’s top judicial building in Islamabad.

The blast took place in the basement cafeteria around 10:55 a.m. while routine hearings were underway. Witnesses said the explosion rattled the lower floors and sent court staff and lawyers running for safety as alarms rang out, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and evacuated the building. Video from the site shows minor structural damage and smoke in parts of the complex, with security forces sealing off the area following the incident.

Police said the explosion occurred during maintenance work near an air-conditioning plant, and several AC technicians suffered severe burns. One technician reportedly sustained burns across 80% of his body.

Islamabad police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that all injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Courtroom No. 6 was severely damaged, according to local media, though the overall structure of the building remains intact.

Authorities say early evidence points to a gas cylinder malfunction and have ruled out a terror attack at this stage, but a full investigation is underway.

The incident temporarily disrupted Supreme Court proceedings as officials assessed damage and secured the premises.

News.Az