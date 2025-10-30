Yandex metrika counter

Afghanistan and Pakistan to resume peace talks in Istanbul

Photo: Reuters

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to restart peace talks in Istanbul, according to three sources familiar with the matter. This comes just a day after Islamabad announced that previous discussions had ended in failure.

The move signals a renewed effort by both countries to address longstanding tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


