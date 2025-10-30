Afghanistan and Pakistan to resume peace talks in Istanbul
Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to restart peace talks in Istanbul, according to three sources familiar with the matter. This comes just a day after Islamabad announced that previous discussions had ended in failure.
The move signals a renewed effort by both countries to address longstanding tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.