Gas price in Europe surpasses $840 per 1,000 cubic meters

The gas price in Europe exceeded $840 per 1,000 cubic meters during Wednesday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $842.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 68.995 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on September 15.

On the previous day the gas price in Europe soared by almost $70 (or by 8.95%), reaching $816 per 1,000 cubic meters at trading closing.

News.Az