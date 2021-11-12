Gas price in Europe up to almost $950 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens

Gas price in Europe up to almost $950 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The gas price in Europe rose by more than 5% as Friday trading opened, according to ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $943 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 79.75 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Later, the price growth slowed down to around $930 per 1,000 cubic meters.

News.Az