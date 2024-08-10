+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.6 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side, News.az reports citing TASS .

Thus, the pumping volume has increased almost by 3% versus Friday."Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 39.6 mln cubic meters as of August 10. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

