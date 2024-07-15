Gas supply via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline grows in H1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first six months of 2024, over 20.54 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through Azerbaijan’s main gas pipelines, up 1.3% year-on-year, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Statistical Committee.

In January-June this year, 55.6% of the total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline.Nearly 11.42 billion cubic meters of gas were transferred through this pipeline, representing a 4.6-percent increase from the corresponding period last month.

News.Az