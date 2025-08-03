Gaza starvation death toll climbs to 169

+ ↺ − 16 px

The starvation death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 169, following the deaths of seven more people, including a child, due to hunger and malnutrition, News.Az informs via Gulf Times.

In a statement issued Saturday, Gaza's health authorities reported that seven new deaths due to famine and malnutrition were recorded in hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths to 169, including 93 children.



The statement emphasised that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen amid the ongoing blockade and severe shortages of food and medical supplies. Authorities renewed their urgent appeal to the international community and humanitarian organisations for immediate intervention.



Gaza is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history, where a devastating famine overlaps with a full-scale Israeli occupation military assault that began on October 7, 2023. Since March, Israeli occupation forces completely sealed off all border crossings with the Strip, blocking the entry of most food and medical aid, which has led to the rapid spread of starvation across the enclave.



Health authorities in Gaza have confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 60,430, with an additional 148,722 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.



At least 98 Palestinians were killed and 1,079 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the region, according to medical sources on Saturday.



According to the same sources, the death toll since Israel's resumption of the genocide on March 18 after a two-month truce has also climbed to 9,246, in addition to 36,681 others injured.



Emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to target ambulance and civil defense crews, according to the health authorities.

News.Az