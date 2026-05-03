Trump’s blue reflecting pool and "Arc de Trump" anniversary plans

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President Donald Trump has unveiled an AI-generated image of himself and his Cabinet lounging in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to highlight a series of unconventional plans for America’s 250th anniversary.

The image features the President in a golden inflatable chair alongside JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Doug Burgum, signaling a dramatic shift in how the nation’s capital will celebrate independence this summer, News.Az reports, citing METRO.

At the center of the preparations is a $1.5 million renovation to transform the reflecting pool’s appearance. Workers are currently fixing leaks in the granite foundation and applying a bright "American flag blue" coating to replace the water's natural look. Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the previous administration for the pool's "filthy" condition, promising that his team would ensure the landmark is properly maintained for the upcoming festivities.

The anniversary plans extend far beyond landscaping. Trump is proposing the construction of a 250-foot "Independence Arch," modeled after the Arc de Triomphe, and an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event to be held directly on the White House lawn. Other controversial proposals include a desire to mint $1 coins featuring his own face—a move that would challenge an 1866 law banning living persons from US currency. These projects mark a significant departure from traditional bicentennial celebrations as the country nears its July 4th milestone.

News.Az