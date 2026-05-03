Ukraine intercepts Russian communication balloon as border tensions with Belarus persist

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A specialized aerial target, later identified as a balloon, crossed into Ukrainian airspace from Belarus on the evening of Saturday, May 2.

State Border Guard Service (DPSU) spokesperson Andriy Demchenko reported on Sunday that the balloon was equipped with a signal repeater intended to strengthen communication for Russian weapons used in strikes against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing https: Kyiv Post.

Demchenko emphasized that the threat from Belarus remains constant as the country continues to support and “play along” with Russian aggression.While he noted that there is currently no large-scale buildup of Russian forces on Belarusian territory, he warned that Ukraine is preparing for potential provocations and attempts to destabilize the border region.

These developments follow a warning from President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding “specific activity” on the Belarusian side of the border. In a video address on May 2, the president stated that Ukrainian forces are carefully monitoring the situation and are prepared to react to any threats to national sovereignty. Zelensky also announced the preparation of new sanctions packages and expressed expectations for significant progress in air defense and economic negotiations scheduled for later this month.

The current tension coincides with reports of increased digital suppression within Belarus, including restrictions on internet access.

Despite these military provocations, the regional geopolitical landscape remains complex; Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was recently invited to join US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace following the release of political prisoners, suggesting a possible diplomatic thaw even as border risks persist.

News.Az