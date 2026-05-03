Marseille hosts "final rave" in protest of strict new French legislation - VIDEO
Photo: Deutsche Welle
Around 20,000 people from across Europe have gathered in the village of Cornusse, near Bourges, for a massive illegal rave party that began on May 1.
In Marseille, revellers and activists organized an event dubbed the "final rave" to protest the imminent adoption of a law that significantly toughens penalties for unauthorized parties, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.
The gathering served as a symbolic stand against a crackdown that organizers, DJs, and attendees fear will criminalize the country's "free party" culture.
Under the proposed legislation, anyone identified as an "organizer"—a definition that could broadly include those transporting equipment or sharing logistical information—could face up to six months in prison and fines of €30,000.
The new measures also target participants, introducing fines of €1,500 for attendees, which can double for repeat offenders.
Supporters of the bill argue that these rules are necessary to address public safety, environmental damage, and the lack of permits associated with large-scale unlicensed events. However, critics and performers at the Marseille event expressed deep concern that the laws threaten cultural expression and inclusive spaces, particularly for marginalized communities that rely on alternative venues.
By Leyla Şirinova