Marseille hosts "final rave" in protest of strict new French legislation - VIDEO

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Around 20,000 people from across Europe have gathered in the village of Cornusse, near Bourges, for a massive illegal rave party that began on May 1.

In Marseille, revellers and activists organized an event dubbed the "final rave" to protest the imminent adoption of a law that significantly toughens penalties for unauthorized parties, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

News.Az